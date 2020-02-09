Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Viewray Inc (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.98, 2,856,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,681,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Viewray in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Viewray in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viewray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viewray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $323.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Viewray had a negative net margin of 110.61% and a negative return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $20.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Viewray’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viewray Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viewray during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Viewray in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Viewray by 3,805.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Viewray during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viewray during the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered.

