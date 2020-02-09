Vicus Capital Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,308 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FB. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.29.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,242,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,233,181. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. The company has a market capitalization of $601.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $2,238,977.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,322 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

