Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,697,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,113 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $278,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Trust Of America during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 49.5% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Scott D. Peters sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $5,717,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,341,714.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HTA stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.99. 612,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,876. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $32.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.32.

HTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

