Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,285,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $415,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,237,000 after purchasing an additional 13,961 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,996,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $333.75. 4,678,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,176. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $327.35 and a 200 day moving average of $308.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $335.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

