Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,426,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 117,360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $207,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Owens Corning in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 103.9% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,854. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $44.46 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.43%.

In other Owens Corning news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.16, for a total value of $65,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,460,832.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $515,753.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,353 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,646.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,834 shares of company stock worth $1,148,079. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OC. Benchmark began coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Buckingham Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Longbow Research lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.47.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.