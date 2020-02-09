Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $250.15 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,923,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,086 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $250,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 555.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 262,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 222,110 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at $16,463,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 355.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 202,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 49.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,325,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,903,000 after purchasing an additional 136,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $91.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,467,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average is $86.17. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.57%.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,512 shares of company stock worth $3,888,310 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

