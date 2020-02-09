Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,158,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 58,298 shares during the period. Carter’s makes up approximately 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Carter’s worth $335,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 178.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $55,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Carter’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period.

CRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $394,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,498 shares of company stock worth $7,497,687 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CRI stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.53. 383,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,809. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.08. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.54 and a 1 year high of $112.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Carter’s Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

