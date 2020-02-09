Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 161,025 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,728,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,025 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.45% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $261,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PB. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.93.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.41. 531,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,595. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

