Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $24.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after acquiring an additional 23,033 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 616,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 68,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,770.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 270,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 256,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $22.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.