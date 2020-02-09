Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.96. Victory Capital reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VCTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

