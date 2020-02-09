VIBE (VIBE) Price Hits $0.0160 on Major Exchanges

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. VIBE has a total market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $246,567.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VIBE alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.92 or 0.03439766 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010094 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00222064 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00034571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00128803 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About VIBE

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VIBE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIBE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.