Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Reduced by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,124,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 427,565 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.6% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $254,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,639.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827,454 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $170,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,871 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 247.9% in the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 3,345,721 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 13,174,150 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $914,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

VZ stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $245.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.