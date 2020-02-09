Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Verint Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Verint Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Verint Systems stock opened at $57.31 on Friday. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $42.24 and a 12 month high of $63.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.10. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.96 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.95%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $37,893,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 43.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,986,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,965,000 after buying an additional 601,549 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter worth $17,636,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,225,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,825,000 after buying an additional 344,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verint Systems by 140.4% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 390,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,703,000 after buying an additional 227,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. The company's Customer Engagement Solutions segment offers automated quality management, automated verification, branch surveillance and investigation, case management, chat engagement, coaching/learning, compliance recording, customer communities, desktop and process analytics, and digital feedback solutions.

