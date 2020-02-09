Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,969 Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 7,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 80,911 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2,185.3% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,012,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,939,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,267,083. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $257.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

