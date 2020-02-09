Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Shares of VBLT stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27. The company has a market cap of $52.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.49 and a quick ratio of 5.49.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.