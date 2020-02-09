Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.29% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VRNS. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.64.

VRNS opened at $89.95 on Friday. Varonis Systems has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $90.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.28.

In other Varonis Systems news, EVP David Bass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $225,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,992,805. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 65,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $5,441,544.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,441 shares of company stock worth $7,093,041. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 4,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 292.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

