Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Jackson Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,122,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,142 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 711,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 120,598 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 627,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,521,000 after acquiring an additional 163,711 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 471,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 15,570 shares during the period.

VGSH traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $60.98. 641,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,135. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.91. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

