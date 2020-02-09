Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $345,892,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24,933.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 267,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 266,787 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 234.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 78,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $11,260,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 52,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,006 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $264.98 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $182.18 and a twelve month high of $268.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $253.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

