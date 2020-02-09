Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,196,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,416,000 after purchasing an additional 264,459 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,042,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,785,000 after purchasing an additional 291,768 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,955 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 334,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,090,000 after purchasing an additional 179,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 207,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $97.24 and a 52 week high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

