Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $20,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.63. 900,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,677. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $104.04 and a 52-week high of $129.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.31 and a 200-day moving average of $121.17.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

