VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,948,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,329,000 after acquiring an additional 581,796 shares in the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,920,000. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 763,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 158,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 709,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 260,716 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $27.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.03. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

