Van Leeuwen & Company LLC Has $4.08 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after purchasing an additional 612,804 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,797,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,479.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,434. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,025.00 and a 1-year high of $1,503.21. The firm has a market cap of $1,018.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,416.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In other Alphabet news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total value of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock valued at $316,798,003 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

