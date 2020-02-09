ValuEngine Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ALV. DNB Markets raised Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lowered Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.10.

Autoliv stock opened at $75.16 on Thursday. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $61.07 and a 12 month high of $87.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,506,410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,566,000 after buying an additional 233,038 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 808.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,068 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,387,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 39.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

