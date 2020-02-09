USD Coin (USDC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $655.49 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $427.49 million and $655.49 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00010142 BTC on popular exchanges including Korbit, Coinsuper, CoinEx and Coinbase Pro. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.65 or 0.02252146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00114730 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Profile

USD Coin (CRYPTO:USDC) is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 422,031,398 tokens and its circulating supply is 417,000,965 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinEx, Coinbase Pro, Korbit, FCoin, CPDAX, SouthXchange, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Crex24, Kucoin, Coinsuper and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

