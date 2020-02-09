US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,674 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $21,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 428,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,779,000 after acquiring an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 50.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WEC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 787,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,734. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average is $92.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

