US Bancorp DE Has $15.46 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,709 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after purchasing an additional 336,468 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,807 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after acquiring an additional 139,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after acquiring an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after acquiring an additional 358,730 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,743,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,909,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.60 and a one year high of $259.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

