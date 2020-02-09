US Bancorp DE Has $14.56 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,503 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $14,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $113.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.22.

YUM stock traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,396,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,349. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.02 and a fifty-two week high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,607.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

