US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Novartis were worth $22,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 53.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.4% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 83,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.0% during the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Novartis stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,521,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.73. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.97 and a 12 month high of $97.00. The company has a market capitalization of $222.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $3.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $2.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Novartis’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

