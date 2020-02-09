US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 376,176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,355 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,228,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $497,559,000 after buying an additional 623,179 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,065,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,502,000 after acquiring an additional 494,213 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,317,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,607 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5.3% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,655,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 232,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,142,408 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,555,000 after acquiring an additional 134,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

BSX stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,381,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,133,869. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The stock has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $216,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,279.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,800 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $204,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,369.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,101 shares of company stock valued at $9,039,756 in the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

