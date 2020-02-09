UNUS SED LEO Price Hits $0.96 on Top Exchanges (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. UNUS SED LEO has a total market cap of $963.57 million and $11.03 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00009552 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00759350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00007571 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00032957 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO (CRYPTO:LEO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com . UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the exchanges listed above.

