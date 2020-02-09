UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,255 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 116,587 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of UnitedHealth Group worth $227,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $289.22. 3,425,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,345. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $302.54. The firm has a market cap of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

