United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Brent Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:BNO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.98% of United States Brent Oil Fund worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in United States Brent Oil Fund by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BNO opened at $17.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.03. United States Brent Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.98.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Brent Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.