United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

NYSE:URI opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 12.56%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals will post 20.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,119,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

