United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Rentals from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.
NYSE:URI opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.89. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals has a 52-week low of $101.90 and a 52-week high of $170.04.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,819 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,168.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of URI. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,915,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,119,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 398,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,404,000 after acquiring an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
