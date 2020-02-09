Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 1-Day Volume Hits $277.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $240,977.00 and $277.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultimate Secure Cash alerts:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About Ultimate Secure Cash

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultimate Secure Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultimate Secure Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.