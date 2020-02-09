UBS Group Reiterates GBX 1,950 Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)

UBS Group set a GBX 1,950 ($25.65) price target on GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank increased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,860 ($24.47) price target (up previously from GBX 1,860 ($24.47)) on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.89) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,877.53 ($24.70).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,700.20 ($22.37) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12-month low of GBX 1,458 ($19.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,851.15 ($24.35). The stock has a market cap of $84.83 billion and a PE ratio of 18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,800.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,724.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Judy Lewent acquired 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, for a total transaction of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 810 shares of company stock worth $1,885,609.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

