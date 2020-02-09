UBS Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €48.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.20 ($51.40) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. HSBC set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €47.67 ($55.43).

Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a 52-week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

