Tygh Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,813 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth approximately $51,633,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $9,565,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 53.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,636,000 after buying an additional 74,896 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the third quarter worth approximately $6,902,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 9.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 705,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,358,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

GWRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Guidewire Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.63.

In other Guidewire Software news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 25,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.06, for a total transaction of $2,663,909.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.51, for a total value of $149,261.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,610.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,813. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GWRE traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $117.99. 332,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,735. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a 200-day moving average of $108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11,799,000.00, a PEG ratio of 41.89 and a beta of 1.15. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12-month low of $84.19 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.75 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.