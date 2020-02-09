Tygh Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,003 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 129,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,003 shares during the quarter. Repligen comprises approximately 2.0% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $11,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Repligen by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Repligen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Repligen by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.63.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 566,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $88.47. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $52.87 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 16.03, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

