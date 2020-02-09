Tygh Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novocure by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $1,887,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 66.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other Novocure news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $397,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,283.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $9,785,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,601 shares in the company, valued at $22,572,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 568,850 shares of company stock valued at $52,019,883. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVCR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,881. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.90 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. Novocure Ltd has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $98.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.14.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.