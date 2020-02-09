Tygh Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Charles River Laboratories Intl. accounts for 1.7% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories Intl. alerts:

In related news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total value of $152,973.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,860.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRL traded down $3.08 on Friday, reaching $155.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,617. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.41 and its 200 day moving average is $140.20.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.08 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 9.14%. Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRL. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.29.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories Intl. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.