Tygh Capital Management Inc. Has $4.79 Million Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 26.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 19,120 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Kirby by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kirby by 281.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 23,304 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Kirby by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Kirby by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 152,677 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Kirby by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 98,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on KEX shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Kirby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $414,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,630.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Christian G. O’neil sold 6,899 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.32, for a total value of $574,824.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,313,046.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,265. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEX traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.16. 396,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Kirby Co. has a 52-week low of $69.71 and a 52-week high of $92.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.70 and its 200-day moving average is $81.07.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $655.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.81 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

