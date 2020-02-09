Tygh Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 41,158 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $5,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in RealPage by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RealPage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashley Chaffin Glover sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $1,029,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,242,701.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William P. Chaney sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $3,020,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,979 shares in the company, valued at $8,674,626.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 730,291 shares of company stock worth $39,971,422 in the last 90 days. 17.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded RealPage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. RealPage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of RealPage stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 317,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01. RealPage Inc has a 52-week low of $51.65 and a 52-week high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $255.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.32 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

