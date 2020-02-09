Tygh Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 96,322 SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 96,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,161,000. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000.

NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.32. 2,946,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,569. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.46. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $72.97 and a twelve month high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

