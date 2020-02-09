Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $33.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.
TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Twitter from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.98.
Twitter stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.
In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Twitter Company Profile
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
