Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $33.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an underperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim set a $34.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Twitter from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a neutral rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.98.

Twitter stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Twitter has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. Twitter’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.13, for a total transaction of $59,727.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 7,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $242,806.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Twitter by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 747 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Twitter by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twitter by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

