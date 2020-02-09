Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. ValuEngine downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

In related news, COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 15,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $337,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,614.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,111 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,892. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

