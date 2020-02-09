Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 79.90% and a negative net margin of 234.22%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:TWST opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.37.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TWST. ValuEngine downgraded Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.