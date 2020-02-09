Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TWIN. TheStreet lowered Twin Disc from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Twin Disc from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

TWIN stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76. Twin Disc has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $19.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 4,000,000.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 40,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

