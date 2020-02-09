Twilio’s (TWLO) Hold Rating Reiterated at Stephens

Stephens restated their hold rating on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $105.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on TWLO. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Twilio to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.26.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $122.21 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $89.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,126,000 after buying an additional 15,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,675,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Twilio by 765.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP boosted its position in Twilio by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 94,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Twilio

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

