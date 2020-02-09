Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.20-0.14) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.475-1.49, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.Twilio also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.2–0.14 EPS.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $4.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.21. 5,542,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.03. Twilio has a one year low of $89.81 and a one year high of $151.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.78.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Stephens restated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Twilio from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Twilio to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.26.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $192,292.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $4,176,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,285 shares of company stock worth $19,456,694. Insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

