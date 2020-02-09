TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-0.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.40 million.TTM Technologies also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.05-0.11 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of TTM Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of TTM Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TTM Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.75.

TTMI traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $747,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock worth $756,274 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

