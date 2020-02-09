TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Receives $16.19 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.19.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TTM Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other TTM Technologies news, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 49,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $747,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 50,494 shares of company stock valued at $756,274 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 124.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000.

TTMI traded down $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,060,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,600. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.60 and a beta of 2.60. TTM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.42.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $719.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.43 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.54%. TTM Technologies’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCBs and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, high density interconnect PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, and IC substrates.

